  Aerosoft - German Islands 1: East Frisia XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-31-2020 04:56 PM  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - German Islands 1: East Frisia XP

    Discover the East Frisian North Sea islands with the new X-Plane 11 add-on German Islands 1: East Frisia (Ostfriesland) XP.

    Every single island included, from Norderney over Langeoog to Borkum – has been built with attention to detail. This gets especially clear with the manually placed HD vegetation on the islands, realistically recreated autogen and many striking landmarks.

    All airfields have been implemented based on over 5000 photographs and are thus very lifelike. Moreover, there is also the opportunity to approach helipads.

    Thanks to the additional HD ground layout with PBR and static aircraft that have been created individually for the region, there is nothing left to interfere with the realistic simulation flight experience.

    Features

    • Realistic replica of the East Frisian islands Borkum, Juist, Noderney, Baltrum, Langeoog, Spiekeroog, Kachelotplate, Memmert, Minsener Oog and Mellum
      • Complete Orthophoto coverage with depth effect
      • Manually placed HD vegetation
      • Realistically recreated autogen houses
      • Relevant landmarks, e.g. lighthouses, beacons, restaurants, harbor buildings, beach chairs etc.
    • Highly detailed realisation of all airfields, based on over 5000 on-site photographs
      • Borkum EDWR
      • Juist EDWJ
      • Norderney EDWY
      • Baltrum EDWZ
      • Langeoog EDWL
      • Wangerooge EDWG
    • Consistent high development standard
      • HD ground layout with PBR effect
      • Static aircraft, individually created for the region
      • Performance optimized objects with high texture resolution
      • 3D characters (operated by temperature and time)
    • Additional helipads
      • Bundeswehr (German army) landing site Borkum (SAR)
      • Landing site Spiekeroog
    • Additional material included
      • All OFD and FLN paintings for the Torquesim and Nimbus BN-2 Islander
      • All FLN paintings for the Carenado Cessna 182T
      • Pre-programmed GPS flight plans (.fms) for real routes including circuits of the aerodrome and approaches

