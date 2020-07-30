Aerosoft - German Islands 1: East Frisia XP

Discover the East Frisian North Sea islands with the new X-Plane 11 add-on German Islands 1: East Frisia (Ostfriesland) XP.

Every single island included, from Norderney over Langeoog to Borkum – has been built with attention to detail. This gets especially clear with the manually placed HD vegetation on the islands, realistically recreated autogen and many striking landmarks.

All airfields have been implemented based on over 5000 photographs and are thus very lifelike. Moreover, there is also the opportunity to approach helipads.

Thanks to the additional HD ground layout with PBR and static aircraft that have been created individually for the region, there is nothing left to interfere with the realistic simulation flight experience.

Features

Realistic replica of the East Frisian islands Borkum, Juist, Noderney, Baltrum, Langeoog, Spiekeroog, Kachelotplate, Memmert, Minsener Oog and Mellum

Complete Orthophoto coverage with depth effect



Manually placed HD vegetation



Realistically recreated autogen houses



Relevant landmarks, e.g. lighthouses, beacons, restaurants, harbor buildings, beach chairs etc.

Highly detailed realisation of all airfields, based on over 5000 on-site photographs

Borkum EDWR



Juist EDWJ



Norderney EDWY



Baltrum EDWZ



Langeoog EDWL



Wangerooge EDWG

Consistent high development standard

HD ground layout with PBR effect



Static aircraft, individually created for the region



Performance optimized objects with high texture resolution



3D characters (operated by temperature and time)

Additional helipads

Bundeswehr (German army) landing site Borkum (SAR)



Landing site Spiekeroog

Additional material included

All OFD and FLN paintings for the Torquesim and Nimbus BN-2 Islander



All FLN paintings for the Carenado Cessna 182T



Pre-programmed GPS flight plans (.fms) for real routes including circuits of the aerodrome and approaches

Purchase German Islands 1: East Frisia XP