PMDG 737 NG3 For Microsoft Flight Simulator

It has been nearly a year since I told you that PMDG stands squarely behind Microsoft's re-entry to the simming market and we intend to release all of our core product lines (PMDG 737, PMDG 747, PMDG 777, PMDG DC-6) into this platform upon it’s arrival. Since that announcement I have been largely silent on the topic primarily because it didn’t seem to make much sense to share with you the few bits of information that I am allowed to share when so much of what we might share is subject to embargo.

With Microsoft's announcement of the pending release date for their initial version of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS) I have been cleared to give you a bit of a view behind the scenes in order to help set your expectations with regard to PMDG’s products in the coming weeks and months.

Our first product release for MSFS will be the PMDG 737NG3. This product is being built using the core capability that emerges from our historic line of 737NG simulation technology. This product is not merely a conversion of the Prepar3D product line, but is a complete rebuild adapted specifically to utilize the new simulation engine of MSFS. It would be hard for me to overstate the enormity of this task and I will cover some of the reasons for this description in another post perhaps. Suffice to say that for the first time in 23 years, the entire PMDG development team is learning to work with an entirely new development process that bears little resemblance to the methods and technology we have been using for nearly a quarter century. For a number of years, we have all hoped that one day we would see a new simulation platform that capitalizes on the existing core simmer ecosystem while leveraging everything modern hardware has to offer. MSFS is rapidly growing to give us what we have wanted with all of the benefits that come from the speed and capability of a big-budget development effort.

