Microsoft Flight Simulator July 30th, 2020 Development Update

Highlight Recap

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Steam on August 18th.

VR support for Microsoft Flight Simulator coming Fall 2020.

TrackIR support available at launch.

Pre-Release Testing Program to continue post launch.

Aircraft Distribution Per SKU

For those of you looking for a visual representation of the plane distribution across the product SKUs, we've included the graphic below.

VR Support Coming To MSFS

We are excited about the reception that Microsoft Flight Simulator has received from the community and look forward to its launch on August 18th. Today, we announced Microsoft Flight Simulator will support VR platforms beginning fall 2020 as a free update. VR support for Microsoft Flight Simulator will coincide with the HP Reverb G2 this fall. VR support will be available on all Windows Mixed Realty (WMR) headsets upon VR launch. Support for additional platforms/headsets will follow. Stay tuned for future updates.

TrackIR Support Coming To MSFS

Today we announced that TrackIR support will be included at launch!

Pre-Release Testing Program

With the release of Closed Beta, the Pre-Release Testing program is just getting started. We will have many new opportunities for pre-release testing post launch, and the team is working on finalizing our plans/timeline in order to share with you post launch.

Closed Beta Invitations

New invitations have been sent!

Partnership Series Update

Here are the upcoming partnership series updates currently being finalized:

blackshark.ai

Aerosoft

Bing Maps

VATSIM

Source