CentralSim - Aeroparque Jorge Newbery – SABE for P3D v4/v5

Jorge Newbery Airfield (Spanish: Aeroparque Jorge Newbery, IATA: AEP, ICAO: SABE) is an international airport located in Palermo neighborhood, 2 km (1.2 mi) northeast of downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina. The airport covers an area of 138 hectares (341 acres) and is operated by Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. It is located in the Palermo ward, along the Río de la Plata, and serves as the main hub for domestic flights in Argentina. Since March 2019, the only international flights it serves are to Uruguay.

Features

Photorealistic ground textures based on aerial images

Real autogen

PBR textures

Photorealistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.

Model of surrounding buildings

SODE jetways and objects

Airport objects

Optimized for good performance

Compatible with Orbx, Vector, OLC South América

3D grass

Dynamic lighting

