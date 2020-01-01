FlightSimDesign Chile - SCIP Mataveri International Airport for P3D

Mataveri International Airport, on Easter Island in the Packific, is the most remote airport in the world. The runway starts just inland from the island's southeast coast at Mataveri, and nearly reaches the west coast, almost separating the mountain of Rano Kau from the rest of the island. The airport is the main point of entry for thousands of tourists who come to Easter Island to see its Moai statues. It has a transit lounge used by passengers continuing to or returning from Papeete, Tahiti.

This version contains the Mataveri Airport (SCIP), custom mesh with a photo-realistic texture of the entire island and the most important place on Isla de Pascua (Easter Island).

