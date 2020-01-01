  • FlightSimDesign Chile - SCIP Mataveri International Airport for P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-30-2020 01:21 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FlightSimDesign Chile - SCIP Mataveri International Airport for P3D

    Mataveri International Airport, on Easter Island in the Packific, is the most remote airport in the world. The runway starts just inland from the island's southeast coast at Mataveri, and nearly reaches the west coast, almost separating the mountain of Rano Kau from the rest of the island. The airport is the main point of entry for thousands of tourists who come to Easter Island to see its Moai statues. It has a transit lounge used by passengers continuing to or returning from Papeete, Tahiti.

    This version contains the Mataveri Airport (SCIP), custom mesh with a photo-realistic texture of the entire island and the most important place on Isla de Pascua (Easter Island).

    FlightSimDesign Chile - SCIP Mataveri International Airport for P3D

    FlightSimDesign Chile - SCIP Mataveri International Airport for P3D

    FlightSimDesign Chile - SCIP Mataveri International Airport for P3D

    Purchase FlightSimDesign Chile - SCIP Mataveri International Airport for P3D

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    engine70

    Flying the Baron Through a Thunderstorm, Melbourne-St. Pete

    Thread Starter: engine70

    I enjoy flying different aircraft in the sim, both GA and airliners, but at the end of the day my favorite plane to fly is the Baron 58. This evening...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Now on Steam

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    MSFS is now on steam with trailer videos. Stinger Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk

    Last Post By: Elvensmith Today, 12:47 PM Go to last post
    iainso

    Top 80s flight sims - anyone remember these? Nostalgia trip.

    Thread Starter: iainso

    Aside from MSFS, anyone else old enough to recall these ones? Fighter Pilot - My first experience of flight simulation, saw it on a friends ZX...

    Last Post By: Kapitan Today, 12:39 PM Go to last post
    lnuss

    A Great Look At MSFS From Ars Technica

    Thread Starter: lnuss

    Most of you will find this article very informative:...

    Last Post By: flytv1 Today, 12:18 PM Go to last post