Final Approach Design Simulation Announces Dhaka

    Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka, Bangladesh announced.

    Assalamualaykum, hope you guys doing fine, after 2 months of silence, we have worked, day and night to bring really good output of our skill.

    First of all, we have completely redone the texturing completely through blender and Photoshop. The reason we decided to rework, because mapping it in Sketchup isn't really something that makes sense.

    Secondly creating night texture by hand is complex too.

    So when this going to be released? Currently we are working on the night lighting baking in Blender for main terminal and may complete by next week. After that final export for terminal will go through as this is the most complex and time consuming work so we will be going to finish it soon. After that the cargo areas will be touched and may not take more than 2 weeks to complete. So we are expecting October for the release but it can change but we hope it won’t.

    This project is going as collaboration between Deshi Sceneries and Final Approach Design Simulation. Overall features of the product:

    • Full custom satellite and ground poly
    • Highly detailed and accurate model
    • PBR optimized textures (P3D V4.4+)
    • 2K/4K textures for all objects
    • Custom apron lights and dynamic lighting (P3DV4/V5)
    • FPS friendly
    • Custom hand placed autogen
    • Custom vegetation

    Compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Lockheed Martin Prepar3D V4/5, as well as for the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator by end of this year, and X-Plane next year.

