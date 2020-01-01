IVAO Updates On Voice, Web, and MSFS

At IVAO, we have been busy with several on-going projects. We wanted to give you an update on the progress we have made so far.

A few weeks ago, we released a video teaser. Yes! Everyone guessed correctly! We are finalizing the integration of a new voice-communication with our Pilot Client: Altitude. Sooner than ever, you will be enjoying a highly realistic communication experience within the IVAO Network.

Before we fully integrate the new voice module and release it to you, we are running an extensive Alpha testing phase within select IVAO Staff who have successfully passed an onboarding process. We wanted to ensure that we test all flight simulators, operating systems, and hardware platforms and iron out as many glitches as possible before we release it in public beta to all of you.

Moreover, at IVAO, we have been delighted to read all your comments and questions regarding our plans for the new Microsoft® Flight Simulator (MSFS 2020) software. We have been in communication with Microsoft® since early stages of the software development and we are maintaining positive collaboration with them. We are working hard to ensure a seamless integration of their MSFS2020 within the IVAO ecosystem.

We are very pleased with the progress we have made so far and the good news that we can share is that we have successfully connected MSFS2020 to the IVAO Network. In fact, we have an Alpha testing team that is focused on testing the new simulator in IVAO, and some are actually flying IVAO Tours and Events using MSFS2020 as part of their testing. The feedback received from our testers is very positive so far. We will be sharing more news about our release date, and when able, share screenshots and videos of the progress we have achieved.

On a final note, we wanted to announce that we are working on our new web infrastructure and are in the stage of finalizing and testing our new database. This is an extremely exciting prospect for us as it will enable next-level integrations of third-party products, and especially, pave the road for our new Web project. Stay tuned for more updates!

We thank you all for all your support and positive encouragement during our on-going developments. IVAO will always remain an organisation that is fully committed to promising leading-edge software to its Community, and working at full capacity to offer the most sophisticated, realistic and convivial flight and ATC simulation experience.

IVAO Headquarters

Source