Windsock Simulations Announces Release Date For Barcelona

We at Windsock Simulations are proud to announce the release date for our 3rd airport with our partners Sim-Wings and Aerosoft. This is our biggest airport yet, and we are sure you will love it!

So the date...10th August! Not too far away! This will support SpainUHD, which will be available as a separate download for our city. The airport fully supports the payware Barcelona City produced by "Logo-Barcelona".

The shots below are of the final version. We hope you enjoy this scenery!

Emma Bentley and Ashley Jones

Windsock Simulations

Source

