Just Flight Previews Interior Of 146 Professional

Here are some new 146 Professional for X-Plane screen shots and a first look at the cockpit. There are more shots on the Product page. Enjoy!

The British Aerospace 146 is a short-haul and regional airliner that was manufactured in the United Kingdom by British Aerospace, later part of BAE Systems. Production ran from 1983 until 2002. Manufacture of an improved version known as the Avro RJ began in 1992.

Source

Just Flight - New Previews Of BAe 146

Just Flight Previews BAe 146 For X-Plane