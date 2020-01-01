Microsoft Flight Simulator Closed Beta Released

Closed beta has been released!
We are excited to announce that build 1.6.13 (Closed Beta) is now available for download for all Alpha testers.
For those that have not yet received an invitation, invites will continue to be sent through 07.30.
BUILD HIGHLIGHTS/NOTES
New Content
9 NEW AIRCRAFT: The following airplanes are now available to fly.
- Aviat Pitts Special S2S
- Extra 330LT
- Flight Design CTSL
- Icon A5
- JMB Aircraft VL-3
- Robin Cap10
- Zlin Aviation Savage Cub
- Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air 350i
- Textron Aviation Cessna Citation CJ4
Also included are three new bush trips, four new flight training tutorials, 22 new landing challenges, and a new feature - support for TrackIR.