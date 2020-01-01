Microsoft Flight Simulator Closed Beta Released

Closed beta has been released!

We are excited to announce that build 1.6.13 (Closed Beta) is now available for download for all Alpha testers.

For those that have not yet received an invitation, invites will continue to be sent through 07.30.

BUILD HIGHLIGHTS/NOTES

New Content

9 NEW AIRCRAFT: The following airplanes are now available to fly.

Aviat Pitts Special S2S

Extra 330LT

Flight Design CTSL

Icon A5

JMB Aircraft VL-3

Robin Cap10

Zlin Aviation Savage Cub

Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air 350i

Textron Aviation Cessna Citation CJ4

Also included are three new bush trips, four new flight training tutorials, 22 new landing challenges, and a new feature - support for TrackIR.

