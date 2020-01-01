  • FLY X Simulations Fuerteventura Out Now

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-28-2020 05:08 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FLY X Simulations Fuerteventura Out Now

    This scenery covers the beautiful holiday destination of Fuerteventura, located in the Canary Islands.

    Fuerteventura sees a constant influx of holiday makers all year round flocking from all around central Europe to the hot, sunny beaches of the second largest Canary Island. Fuerteventura is the oldest Canary Island dating back 20 million years to a volcanic eruption leading to its formation. Today Fuerteventura thrives on tourism; its southerly location in the Canary Islands, closer to the equator, leads it to be popular all year round.

    The scenery includes features such as an accurate and up to date rendition of the apron including the newly relayed taxiways, accurate and up to date 3D objects, PBR ground textures and some of the surrounding area near to the airport.

    Features

    • Accurate, custom modelled buildings
    • Accurate, custom ground textures
    • An up to date apron and taxiway layout
    • Orthophotos for the airport are
    • Custom buildings for some of the surrounding are
    • Custom modleled, textured, and animated auto gate Jetways
    • PBR texturing throughout the entire scenery
    • Custom 3D grass, bushes, and trees

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    American B777-223ER

    Airport Comings & Goings

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Airport Comings & Goings with a little scenery in between...Summer 2020

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 05:34 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    737-200 Tampa, Florida to Cincinnati/Covington, KY

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    I needed to try the 200. I didn't much care for the panel this one came with so I found a different one. FSX B732 En2 Classic Rat™ Panel Project. ...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 05:12 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Dutch Rallye

    Thread Starter: jankees

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 04:51 PM Go to last post
    Amtran618

    jeppesen sim charts

    Thread Starter: Amtran618

    Looking for a copy of a chart, KCWA localizer 26 if anyone has the jepp charts cd, thanks!

    Last Post By: Amtran618 Today, 04:42 PM Go to last post