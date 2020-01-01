FLY X Simulations Fuerteventura Out Now

This scenery covers the beautiful holiday destination of Fuerteventura, located in the Canary Islands.

Fuerteventura sees a constant influx of holiday makers all year round flocking from all around central Europe to the hot, sunny beaches of the second largest Canary Island. Fuerteventura is the oldest Canary Island dating back 20 million years to a volcanic eruption leading to its formation. Today Fuerteventura thrives on tourism; its southerly location in the Canary Islands, closer to the equator, leads it to be popular all year round.

The scenery includes features such as an accurate and up to date rendition of the apron including the newly relayed taxiways, accurate and up to date 3D objects, PBR ground textures and some of the surrounding area near to the airport.

Features

Accurate, custom modelled buildings

Accurate, custom ground textures

An up to date apron and taxiway layout

Orthophotos for the airport are

Custom buildings for some of the surrounding are

Custom modleled, textured, and animated auto gate Jetways

PBR texturing throughout the entire scenery

Custom 3D grass, bushes, and trees

