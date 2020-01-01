Sim-Wings Pro Munich for P3D v4/v5

Munich "Franz Josef Strauss" Airport is located 28 kilometers northeast of Munich, Germany. It is a hub for Lufthansa and Star Alliance partner airlines. Munich Airport is the second busiest airport in Germany in terms of passenger traffic, while it is one of the 10 busiest airports in Europe.

This add-on includes both STRG-J and SODE animated jetways (those as an optional download) – the player can choose for himself. The airport has been designed with countless static objects, 3D approach lighting and high-resolution AFCAD dates. With the help of the provided configurator, one can add more features like for example airport traffic, dynamic lights or static objects to further ensure that this scenery is highly realistic.

Features

Highly detailed scenery of Munich Airport and the immediate vicinity

Aerial photos for the airport and the surrounding area (Schwaig and Halberger Moos), elaborately color-corrected for a true color display

Spring / Summer, Fall, Winter and Hard Winter textures

Detailed ground lines and stands according to current maps

Taxiway bridges over the access roads

Centerlines adapted on T1 (for the construction site area there will be an update as soon as the buildings are actually completed)

Autogen houses and vegetation at the aerial photo area, seamlessly connecting to the default simulator landscape or Orbx Germany South

Compatible with Orbx Germany South

Extremely detailed Munich airport buildings with interiors (apron side) and all auxiliary buildings

Complete freight area with container storage, halls and buildings

Animated jetways (STRG-J), SODE jetways as an optional free download

Functional safegates with coordinate tables at every station, no need to use another add-on

Working windsocks

Pre-calculated shadows on buildings (ambient occlusion)

Animated vehicle traffic at and around the airport

Many static apron vehicles, configurable in the config tool

Detailed AFCAD, current navigation data and approaches

Configuration tool

Easy installation: no change of default files of the simulator. SODE is not required for use,

all corresponding functions are implemented with Prepar3D SDK tools

Optimized dynamic lights (can be switched on or off in certain areas using the configuration tool)

Automatically switching runway lights based on weather or time conditions

Realistic runway, taxiway and approach lighting, flashes with dynamic lighting effects

PBR materials, e.g. on buildings, jetways, rain effects etc.

