Sim-Wings Pro Munich for P3D v4/v5

Munich "Franz Josef Strauss" Airport is located 28 kilometers northeast of Munich, Germany. It is a hub for Lufthansa and Star Alliance partner airlines. Munich Airport is the second busiest airport in Germany in terms of passenger traffic, while it is one of the 10 busiest airports in Europe.
This add-on includes both STRG-J and SODE animated jetways (those as an optional download) – the player can choose for himself. The airport has been designed with countless static objects, 3D approach lighting and high-resolution AFCAD dates. With the help of the provided configurator, one can add more features like for example airport traffic, dynamic lights or static objects to further ensure that this scenery is highly realistic.
Features
- Highly detailed scenery of Munich Airport and the immediate vicinity
- Aerial photos for the airport and the surrounding area (Schwaig and Halberger Moos), elaborately color-corrected for a true color display
- Spring / Summer, Fall, Winter and Hard Winter textures
- Detailed ground lines and stands according to current maps
- Taxiway bridges over the access roads
- Centerlines adapted on T1 (for the construction site area there will be an update as soon as the buildings are actually completed)
- Autogen houses and vegetation at the aerial photo area, seamlessly connecting to the default simulator landscape or Orbx Germany South
- Compatible with Orbx Germany South
- Extremely detailed Munich airport buildings with interiors (apron side) and all auxiliary buildings
- Complete freight area with container storage, halls and buildings
- Animated jetways (STRG-J), SODE jetways as an optional free download
- Functional safegates with coordinate tables at every station, no need to use another add-on
- Working windsocks
- Pre-calculated shadows on buildings (ambient occlusion)
- Animated vehicle traffic at and around the airport
- Many static apron vehicles, configurable in the config tool
- Detailed AFCAD, current navigation data and approaches
- Configuration tool
- Easy installation: no change of default files of the simulator. SODE is not required for use,
- all corresponding functions are implemented with Prepar3D SDK tools
- Optimized dynamic lights (can be switched on or off in certain areas using the configuration tool)
- Automatically switching runway lights based on weather or time conditions
- Realistic runway, taxiway and approach lighting, flashes with dynamic lighting effects
- PBR materials, e.g. on buildings, jetways, rain effects etc.