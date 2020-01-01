  • FlightSimLabs Releases A320-X/A321-X Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-28-2020 10:58 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FlightSimLabs Releases A320-X/A321-X Update

    A320-X / A321-X - Update v5.0.1.103 now available.

    I am happy to announce that our latest updates (v5.0.1.103) for the A320-X and A321-X are now live and available through our download page.

    This is the first update that makes the A321-X compatible with P3D v5, which brings significant improvements in performance, as well as several updates and fixes to the base code.

    In this update, you will find external model PBR texturing for the A321-X was updated to bring it up to v5 standards, adding several improvements which follow the A320-X update, such as dynamic cabin window blinds logic, newly tuned dynamic lights, effects and splashes, overlays redone using PBR techniques, contrail fixes for P3D v5 and other small cosmetic fixes which add to the immersion.

    FlightSimLabs Releases A320-X/A321-X Update

    We also added several fixes to the code, such as cockpit door open/close logic for the various panel states (Cold & Dark, On APU, On GPU, Engines Running), a fix to the VOR Radios logic to not show radials when an ILS frequency is tuned, logic fixes to the FWC EMER CANC button functionality and other small updates. As usual, you will find the complete list of updates at the end of this note.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    Flying near and over Detroit

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    I never lived as far north as Detroit. But working in the automobile business, I spent considerable time in that area. Our corporate offices,...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 11:28 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Wow, progressing faster than I thought I could with Turbo Props!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Had my last check ride/instruction with my instructor on my newly acquired Piper Meridian. He said I was doing so good with the single engine Piper...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 11:22 AM Go to last post
    golson33

    FS2020 Deluxe Pre Order

    Thread Starter: golson33

    I received a notice via email that the Deluxe FS2020 was available for pre-order. Upon clicking the Pre-order button on the website, nothing...

    Last Post By: malct Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post
    GhostTown

    If you want an idea of what VR is like then check out this video.

    Thread Starter: GhostTown

    This is one of the best videos I have come across that shows the key differences when flying VR. He too had a cockpit build, and used trackIR before...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 10:57 AM Go to last post