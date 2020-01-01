FlightSimLabs Releases A320-X/A321-X Update

A320-X / A321-X - Update v5.0.1.103 now available.

I am happy to announce that our latest updates (v5.0.1.103) for the A320-X and A321-X are now live and available through our download page.

This is the first update that makes the A321-X compatible with P3D v5, which brings significant improvements in performance, as well as several updates and fixes to the base code.

In this update, you will find external model PBR texturing for the A321-X was updated to bring it up to v5 standards, adding several improvements which follow the A320-X update, such as dynamic cabin window blinds logic, newly tuned dynamic lights, effects and splashes, overlays redone using PBR techniques, contrail fixes for P3D v5 and other small cosmetic fixes which add to the immersion.

We also added several fixes to the code, such as cockpit door open/close logic for the various panel states (Cold & Dark, On APU, On GPU, Engines Running), a fix to the VOR Radios logic to not show radials when an ILS frequency is tuned, logic fixes to the FWC EMER CANC button functionality and other small updates. As usual, you will find the complete list of updates at the end of this note.

