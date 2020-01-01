Just Flight 747 Classic - Dev Update - Part 2

Here's part two of our small 747 Classic update for you. If you missed the first one we posted it up last Friday (24th). Again these tweaks are all based on feedback we have received from the community.

1. One of the most recent additions are the two INS updating indicators which will indicate then the INS units are making use of the DME updating feature that we have simulated.

2. On the Autoflight panel, we have added a third autopilot channel allowing for additional redundancy, with dual or triple autoland capability. Perfect for low visibility operations!

New GPWS controls and indicators are also shown here. We have equipped the aircraft with a five-mode GPWS which will alert you to deviations from the ILS glideslope, high rates of descent and proximity to the ground when not properly configured for landing.

We have also fitted an upgraded Flight Mode Annunciator (FMA), shown above the altimeter, which displays the modes selected on the improved autopilot and autothrottle.

3. A less obvious addition in the name of safety is a mirror fitted to the lower overhead panel. This is used by the Captain to confirm that the flap handle is in the UP position when the thrust levers would usually obscure his view.

4. TFDi will soon be releasing a P3D v5 compatibility update for RealLight and TrueGlass, and we have been continuing to improve the cockpit and exterior lighting effects. These images show the Flight Engineer's backlit instruments and the taxi, landing and wing lights with realistic cones and ground illumination.

