  • AOA Simulations Previews All New V-22 Osprey

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-27-2020 05:06 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    AOA Simulations Previews All New V-22 Osprey

    The modeling of the new V-22 cockpit is now 99.99% finished and it's time to show you some static renders of the new 3D model.

    Once again, we spent a lot of time optimizing our mesh to be VR-friendly. The current one don't exceed 95,000 polygons. More than 180 clickable areas will be available. We will also rework the internal lights, which was a weakness of the old model.

    Since the avionic will be entirely migrated to SASL 3.0, there will remain very few items from the former version. We will now focus our modeling efforts on the cabin.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

