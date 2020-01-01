AOA Simulations Previews All New V-22 Osprey

The modeling of the new V-22 cockpit is now 99.99% finished and it's time to show you some static renders of the new 3D model.

Once again, we spent a lot of time optimizing our mesh to be VR-friendly. The current one don't exceed 95,000 polygons. More than 180 clickable areas will be available. We will also rework the internal lights, which was a weakness of the old model.

Since the avionic will be entirely migrated to SASL 3.0, there will remain very few items from the former version. We will now focus our modeling efforts on the cabin.

