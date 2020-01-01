Where in the World Feature 126

Feature Number 125 was from Dick Bronson, it is a "World Port" that is actually nowhere near an ocean. In fact, Sky Harbor Airport (KDYT) is also a seaplane base and it's not the Skyharbor in Phoenix, it's in Duluth, MN.

Not a wrong location but interesting:

Next we are on to Feature Number 126 from Thomas Pedersen and I'm posting this now because this location is hosting an event (translation: "Big Flyingday") on 22-Aug-2020 and y'all may want to attend! [Confirmed that the 2020 event has been CANCELLED due to COVID!] This event happens at a closed, former military base but the runway is still there allowing them to put on this "fly-in" during the summer months. So the mystery for you to solve is WHERE IS THE BIG FLY DAY? The photos from Thomas are from the "Big Flyday" 2016.

Ron Blehm