Where in the World Feature 126

Feature Number 125 was from Dick Bronson, it is a "World Port" that is actually nowhere near an ocean. In fact, Sky Harbor Airport (KDYT) is also a seaplane base and it's not the Skyharbor in Phoenix, it's in Duluth, MN.
Some brave guessers:
Charlie Aron
Michael Polley
Steven S.
Mateusz Mucha
Bob Bina
Paul Kiver
Roger Wensley
Joe Bowers
Terry Labadie
Reid Gearhart
David Tinker
Hugh McLean
Dominic Smith
Steve Sparrow
Stephen Floyd
Robert Smyth
Graeme Nowland
Dieter Mennecke
Robert Forberg
Ulf Kristoffersson
Des Holden
H Scott Carpenter
Mike Guttman
Thomas Oftedal
Steve Morley
Thomas Pedersen
Ray Lufkin
Larry Sharer
Des Holden
Georg Flatscher
Robert McManus
Not a wrong location but interesting:
Next we are on to Feature Number 126 from Thomas Pedersen and I'm posting this now because this location is hosting an event (translation: "Big Flyingday") on 22-Aug-2020 and y'all may want to attend! [Confirmed that the 2020 event has been CANCELLED due to COVID!] This event happens at a closed, former military base but the runway is still there allowing them to put on this "fly-in" during the summer months. So the mystery for you to solve is WHERE IS THE BIG FLY DAY? The photos from Thomas are from the "Big Flyday" 2016.
Sometimes hints may appear on: YouTube.com/user/pretendpilot
Send guesses and future suggestions to: [email protected]
Ron Blehm