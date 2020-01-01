  • TFDi Design Posts Update on MD-11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-27-2020 02:45 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TFDi Design Posts Update on MD-11

    Aircraft creator TFDI Design reports being hard at work on their McDonnell Douglas MD-11 jetliner:

    Electrical system development is progressing fast: buses, generators, relays, switches, loads and overall interconnection mesh were coded individually and now are being integrated to work together. Buses share loads and sources when interconnected. Transformer-rectifiers and inverters were created with efficiency coefficients so when a load is present in a DC bus, the corresponding AC bus will be loaded proportionally to the transformation ratio and efficiency. Generators also share loads when interconnected. The overhead indicators were already added. Buttons event handling are coming next. With all parts working together, the logic for switching relays in automatic mode will be created and integrated last.

    Finally, I've been working on the FMC/MCDU (and its associated sensors, computers, and systems). I don't have a screenshot to show this time, as the majority of my work has been behind the scenes. That said, here are some key points of what's been added to the system recently:

    • Triple, independent IRU simulations with simulated drift and realistic alignment behavior (for example, a fast align can be performed once the IRU has captured true north and has been previously aligned).
    • The GNS systems are implemented and have the appropriate amount of sensors and information channels to integrate in a realistic way.
    • The navigation database system has been optimized and brought into the MD-11 and is now being properly read by the FMC, including both primary and secondary databases.

    The next step is beginning to code flight planning and MCDU operations. Unlike our previous aircraft, we intend to simulate all (except maintenance/third-party software) features of the MCDU, such as wind entry and RTA. Of course, we're still early on, but progress so far bodes well.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale scotland sierrasim simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Moebius01

    New to Forum - Stick vs. Yoke control for "training"

    Thread Starter: Moebius01

    I made the mistake of typing of my first post while I was on a conference call and multi-tasking a bit, and it disappeared. I'm not seeing anything...

    Last Post By: Moebius01 Today, 03:50 PM Go to last post
    Zev

    FS2004 - Challenger @ Juneau

    Thread Starter: Zev

    A bit of retro fying, lol.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 02:55 PM Go to last post
    GhostTown

    If you want an idea of what VR is like then check out this video.

    Thread Starter: GhostTown

    This is one of the best videos I have come across that shows the key differences when flying VR. He too had a cockpit build, and used trackIR before...

    Last Post By: flytv1 Today, 02:46 PM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    Tricky Airports

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    I'm a real newbie so my exposure is small. The most difficult in my limited experience has been El Dorado International (SKBO). The tower controller...

    Last Post By: Kapitan Today, 02:24 PM Go to last post