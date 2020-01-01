Perfect Flight – Ultimate McDonnell Douglas MD-11 Simulation

Features
- Two Gmax Models (passengers and cargo) with detailed 3D textures, full moving parts including: Flaps, Rudder, Ailerons, Spoilers, Gear, Passenger Doors, Cargo hatches, Reversers, Virtual Cockpit Controls; Full night lighting inside and out; Strobes and beacons set to Boeing specifications
- MD-11 Panel 3D Virtual Cockpit (passenger cabin included)
- Very realistic engines stereo sounds
- External views include: right and left side, landing gear, tail, right and left wing
- 35 Liveries: Aeroflot Cargo, Delta Airlines Old, World Airlines, Vasp Airlines, Varig Airlines, Thay Airlines, Swiss Airlines, Saudi Arabian Cargo, Perfect Flight, Martinair, WOW Lufthansa Cargo, Korean Air, KLM, JAL, House Color, Ghana, Gemini, Garuda, Finnair Old, Fedex, Eva Air Cargo, City Bird, China Airlines, Alitalia, American Airlines, Ups, Fedex Panda Express, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Delta Airlines New Colors, Finnair New Colors, Shanghai Airlines Cargo, Transmile, China Cargo, Martinair Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo
- Additional Liveries in new version: American Airlines, Delta Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa Cargo, Martinair Cargo, Star Alliance, Thai Airlines, Varig, World Airlines
- Missions Pack: Product includes a set of missions with flight briefing, cabin preparation (frequencies, autopilot, etc.), step by step check lists procedures (pre-start, taxi, before t/o, after t/o, descent, landing, parking) with prompt menu. Crew announcements, speed calls and restriction, captain speaking, GPWS and much more! Fly for hours and hours of very enjoiment in a large range of scenarios and weather conditions.
- Complete Documentation: Product includes Airport info and charts for all destination and an useful User Guide.
- PES (Passengers Entertainment System): Missions also features the exclusive PES (Passengers Entertainment System), wit five new and unreleased soundtrack. The PES is fully customizable with your own sound tracks.
Purchase Perfect Flight – Ultimate McDonnell Douglas MD-11 Simulation