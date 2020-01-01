iniSimulations A300-600R(F) On The Line - The Teaser

Our team has been hard at work over the past few months to bring the iconic A300-600R(F) to life and provide you with the most excellent experience in the virtual skies!

We are pleased to report testing and preparation is going well and will be showcasing some exciting things over the next few weeks. To kick things off, let us formally introduce you to the iniSimulations A300-600R(F) On The Line.

Features

Detailed custom FMS designed to replicate an on the line experience

SIDs, STARs, SEC flight plan, custom VNAV and LNAV, altitude and speed constraints and holds

Independent FMS with state-of-the-art high definition pop-outs with high-resolution cockpit displays

Custom system rendition including bespoke hydraulic, electrical, pressurisation and fuel operation including unique A300-600R trim tank functionality

Unique behavioural characteristics of the A300-600R simulated throughout each system for the most excellent immersive experience

Extensively tuned flight model to capture A300-600R characteristics including accurate performance; landing and takeoff behaviour with custom ground effect simulation

Custom taxiing behaviour following extensive consultation from empirical sources

Custom stalling behaviour including aerodynamic buffet

Accurate rendition of General Electric GE CF6-80C2A1 and Pratt & Whitney PW4158 variant engine behaviour

ACARS Wind Uplink

Inibuilds A300-600 Development Update

Inibuiilds Announces A300-600R

Product Page