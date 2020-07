Just Flight Previews Avro RJ

Without offering many details, Just Flight has posted a couple of interior views of the Avro RJ. This airplane project is being developed for Prepar3D.

The British Aerospace 146 is a short-haul and regional airliner that was manufactured in the United Kingdom by British Aerospace, later part of BAE Systems. Production ran from 1983 until 2002. Manufacture of an improved version known as the Avro RJ began in 1992.

