Aeroplane Heaven Previews Zlin Z50LS

Not exactly a place for the faint-hearted...

Early development renders of our new baby... the Zlin Z50LS aerobatic and racing machine. We LOVE this little aeroplane and it is the first of a new line of "interesting" subjects, just a little bit different to mix things up. This is going to be fun.

