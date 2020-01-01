Photosim Labs Releases St. Croix

Happy to announce that St. Croix, USVI, TISX has been officially released and is now available.

About a week ago we announced that we had started developing our scenery for MS2020, and we are doing that with St. Croix. As part of our policy, anyone who purchases the Prepar3D version of any of our sceneries will get a credit towards the purchase of the MS2020 version. It will be a truly significant credit, as we value your support and want to minimize your out of pocket expenses given the times. We will be in a position to have more details on the credit once Microsoft Marketplace shares more details with us.

