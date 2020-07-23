  • Major AFS2 Update With EC135 Helicopter Coming Soon

    We're happy to announce that a new major update with a new helicopter and a new and improved navigation is coming soon.

    • Brand new Eurocopter EC135 twin turbo-shaft helicopter will be added to the Aerofly FS base, free for existing customers.
    • You will now be able to pick cold and dark aircraft configurations at the parking positions in our new implementation of the location menu. You can now also zoom in much closer on the map to select start positions directly on the map.
    • We completely re-coded the navigation code to better simulate the complex navigation instruments in the airliners and to offer more options including the selection of full departures, arrivals and approaches (SIDs and STARs) .
    • New implementation of the navigation menu, for faster and more intuitive route creation. Now more powerful than ever, allowing you to create a realistic flight plan using the new departure, arrival and approach procedures with just a few clicks.
    • Modification to the multi threading code to speed up scenery loading. Program startup and scenery loading during simulation should be a lot faster if you have a CPU with 4 or more cores.
    • For better startup time all scenery folders have been renamed so we can avoid loading all scenery TSC files during program start. Instead we now scan the scenery folder names for ICAO codes or longitude/latitude coordinates and check them against our global airport database. The TSC files are then only loaded when the aircraft is near that airport or scenery and no longer during each startup. This should not affect user generated sceneries. But if you have a lot of user created scenery then startup time can only improve if you change your user scenery folders to this new naming convention. It would be great if scenery developers could please migrate to this new approach so that Aerofly FS can stay super fast even with a lot of user scenery installed.

    Source
    Purchase Aerofly FS 2

