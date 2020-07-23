FJMAero Releases Janowski J-1B v1.1

FJMAero has released the v1.1 update for the Janowski J-1B "Don Quixote" for X-Plane 11. New functionality has been added to expand on this already capable aircraft.

Here is a list of the new items included as a free update to all current owners and future customers.

New Features

Addition of a three-position flap system that includes flap animations, a 3D flap selector unit on the panel with custom light indicator logic and FMOD linear actuator sounds for the flap motors.

An external lighting system that includes a landing light pod, navigation lights on the wingtips and a vertical stabiliser beacon. In addition, two LED floodlights have been added to the cockpit (each can be fully adjusted up and down, left and right), and back lighting for the GNS430. The light system is controlled by a custom 3D light control unit on the instrument panel.

A new livery has been added, ‘Yellow’ or also known as the ‘Busy Bee’

The trim instrument gauge now supports both elevator/pitch and aileron/roll trim indicators.

Canopy panel transparency can now be disabled and enabled by clicking on the compass unit.

The fuel pump is now enabled with the ‘Run’ switch (previously ‘Battery’ switch) to avoid flooding the engine during lighting and GNS430 setup.

The Wings template in the paintkit has been adjusted to incorporate the flaps without changing the v1.0 UV layout.

Fixes: rotation animations for the landing gear, Hirth F-33 and Warp Drive propeller have been corrected

Source