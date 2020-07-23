Orbx - Malmo Airport For P3D

Orbx has announced the release of Malmo Airport (ESMS) in Sweden for Prepar3D v4.4+. This is the latest project from designer Marcus Nyberg and covers one of Sweden's major airports.

One of the most unique features of the airport is the second runway and adjacent aero clubs - almost a separate GA airfield of sorts. The Sturup Aero Club is situated amongst the maintenance hangars, as well as several flight schools. Standing alone on the south side of the secondary runway, the Aero Club in Malmö and South Sweden Flight Academy provide additional facilities for the GA flyer looking to explore the area. Malmö is also a major Fokker 50 maintenance base for Amapola Flyg, as well as a graveyard/storage facility for the West Air BAe ATP fleet - both of which have been faithfully depicted in this scenery.

An airport built to the highest standards, ESMS combines the latest P3D tech alongside best-practice optimization to ensure the perfect balance between stunningly high-fidelity visuals and excellent performance, perfect as your next Scandinavian destination!

Features

Immaculately detailed depiction of ESMS Malmö Airport for P3Dv4+

The latest Scandinavian airport from acclaimed Swedish developer Marcus Nyberg

Stunning ultra-HD texturing through the airport, including PBR for primary components

Customized interior modelling

Weather-influenced PBR ground textures

Night light lighting using a combination of dynamic and baked lighting for a completely immersive night experience

Animated SODE jetways

Optional accurate VDGS for customers who use the SODE VDGS pack

Unique custom aircraft (F-50/BAe ATP and more) made specifically for Malmo

Detailed APX, pre-configured for complete GSX compatibility

A short flight to other popular Scandinavian destinations, ESSG, ESKS, ESSA & ESSV

Painstakingly optimized for excellent performance even with high-end aircraft

Designed for P3Dv4.5 & v5 to blend seamlessly with Orbx Global Base and/or openLC Europe

Developed with the full co-operation and assistance of Malmö Airport management

Source