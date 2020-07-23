  • Orbx - Malmo Airport For P3D

    Orbx has announced the release of Malmo Airport (ESMS) in Sweden for Prepar3D v4.4+. This is the latest project from designer Marcus Nyberg and covers one of Sweden's major airports.

    One of the most unique features of the airport is the second runway and adjacent aero clubs - almost a separate GA airfield of sorts. The Sturup Aero Club is situated amongst the maintenance hangars, as well as several flight schools. Standing alone on the south side of the secondary runway, the Aero Club in Malmö and South Sweden Flight Academy provide additional facilities for the GA flyer looking to explore the area. Malmö is also a major Fokker 50 maintenance base for Amapola Flyg, as well as a graveyard/storage facility for the West Air BAe ATP fleet - both of which have been faithfully depicted in this scenery.

    An airport built to the highest standards, ESMS combines the latest P3D tech alongside best-practice optimization to ensure the perfect balance between stunningly high-fidelity visuals and excellent performance, perfect as your next Scandinavian destination!

    Features

    • Immaculately detailed depiction of ESMS Malmö Airport for P3Dv4+
    • The latest Scandinavian airport from acclaimed Swedish developer Marcus Nyberg
    • Stunning ultra-HD texturing through the airport, including PBR for primary components
    • Customized interior modelling
    • Weather-influenced PBR ground textures
    • Night light lighting using a combination of dynamic and baked lighting for a completely immersive night experience
    • Animated SODE jetways
    • Optional accurate VDGS for customers who use the SODE VDGS pack
    • Unique custom aircraft (F-50/BAe ATP and more) made specifically for Malmo
    • Detailed APX, pre-configured for complete GSX compatibility
    • A short flight to other popular Scandinavian destinations, ESSG, ESKS, ESSA & ESSV
    • Painstakingly optimized for excellent performance even with high-end aircraft
    • Designed for P3Dv4.5 & v5 to blend seamlessly with Orbx Global Base and/or openLC Europe
    • Developed with the full co-operation and assistance of Malmö Airport management

