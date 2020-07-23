  • A2A Simulations Looks At The Future Of Simulation

    A2A Simulations Looks At The Future Of Simulation

    Every developer is looking towards how they will fit into the new world of simulation, with the upcoming release of Microsoft Flight Simulator. In a detailed announcement today, A2A Simulations looks both back and ahead, looking at the history of their remarkable Accu-Sim, and where they will be going with both Microsoft Flight Simulator and Prepar3D v5, with their first plane for both those sims already in the works, the Aerostar 600 light twin.

    2020 is shaping up to be a remarkable year for flight simmers with the upcoming relaunch of the iconic Microsoft Flight Simulator and the recent release of Lockheed Martin's Prepar3D v5. We haven't been able to share much information about our future projects until now, but the team at A2A Simulations are excited to be building the Aerostar 600 twin for both MSFS and P3D v4/v5 using the latest generation of Accu-Sim.

    For those new to A2A Simulations, Accu-Sim is a technology that allows us to build lifelike, persistent aircraft with all their underlying systems and characteristics. The first iteration of Accu-Sim was launched in 2008 in the form of a classic 4-engine piston airliner, the Boeing 377 Stratocruiser.

