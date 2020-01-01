Tutorial: Norway Ortho v2

Norway Ortho v2 By Tom Knudsen

Forward

This short tutorial is no magic or creative development. It is merely a guide to achieve certain things in a particular order. Many of the included files are not developed or create by the author of this set of guidelines. This tutorial is made with collaborative help from both Freddy Wilhelmsen and Oscar Pilote, the founder of Ortho4XP.

Thank you very much!

Norway have been subjected to many discussion when it comes to photo scenery and due to geographical location and poor data, there have been many problem areas for this country. Norway is under development and future fixes, releases or alternative may prove to be better than this guide. Therefore our disclaimer is this:

There are certain areas that are still affected by bad source data; you may need to manually fix these areas yourself using tools like Photoshop. It all depends how uniform you want the experience of photorealistic scenery to be.

These areas are: Roros (ENRO), Sogndal (ENSG) and certain other patches around the country.

Criteria for installment:

Proficiency in using Ortho4XP as a tool Storage space, this requires about 295 GB of free space Third party files (links will be included)

We will not provide any support beyond this guide.

Configuring and Downloading

Start by setting up your configuration file in Ortho4XP to look like this:

Custom_overlay_source may be in a different location than this, so choose /Global Scenery/X-Plane 11 Global Scenery from your own installation directory.

You may use custom DEM files if you have this available, we have used default viewfinder mesh, but in some countries you may need to change this to SRTM or custom.

High zoom level around airports is optional; I tend not to use it.

Apply and Exit this window and Ortho4XP.

Download this file:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19bKCfgc-6XnGf84SM3l9dcKjuB_M9RcH?usp=sharing

File includes two folders:

Mesh - Includes LIDAR scan mesh files Filter - Includes color filter file

Now you are ready to begin the process of making Norway 2 Ortho.

1. First We Are Going To Configure Ortho4XP To Use Our Color Filter

Unzip the file you downloaded and inside the Filter folder you find a file called USA2.flt

Copy that file into the following directory: Ortho4XP/Filters/ as shown below.

Then, go into this folder: Ortho4XP/Providers/Global/ as shown below:

Now, open USA2.lay in Notepad or any edit software equal to it.

Scroll down to the bottom of the file and add this line to it: color_filters=USA2

Save the file and exit.

Summary so far:

You changed the config file for Ortho4XP You downloaded the file You unzipped the file You copied USA2.flt You edited USA2.lay

OK! Now, let's start creating LIDAR scans.