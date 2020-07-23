  • Just Flight 747 Classic - Dev Update Part 1

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-24-2020 11:46 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight 747 Classic - Dev Update Part 1

    The 747-100 and 200 underwent many upgrades during their time in commercial service around the world, making it tough to make the right decisions when it comes to development but ours is mostly based on the original configuration, however during development we have incorporated various upgrades that have been requested by the community.

    Just Flight 747 Classic - Dev Update Part 1

    As we near completion of the systems and avionics coding of the 747 Classic, no small task on this mighty and complex jumbo, we continue to improve the aircraft in direct response to community feedback and requests. We appreciate all the feedback we receive based on our regular in-development updates, and it can help shape the development of our products. In two parts (second part coming soon), here’s a small update with accompanying images on just some of the changes that we have made to the 747 during the past few months.

    Just Flight 747 Classic - Dev Update Part 1

    1. A digital TAT/EPRL indicator has been added to the centre instrument panel, replacing the analogue TAT indicator. This new indicator displays the total air temperature (TAT), selected thrust rating, EPR limit and mode, selected using the EPRL computer on the centre pedestal.
    2. This computer allows you to select EPR limit modes for different flight regimes, such as take-off and climb, as well as derating modes. We have now added an improved autothrottle which can be used to hold a selected EPR and Mach, in addition to the original speed (IAS) mode. This additional automation eases the workload in this three-crew cockpit. Also visible here is the newer transponder and third INS unit for flights in modern skies with greater navigational accuracy and safety.
    3. The transponder is connected to the early TCAS that we have fitted to the vertical speed indicators. These use a series of red and green lights to indicate how to resolve any TCAS conflicts.
    4. One of the most recent additions are the two INS updating indicators which will indicate then the INS units are making use of the DME updating feature that we have simulated.

    Just Flight 747 Classic - Dev Update Part 1

    Source
    Product Page

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    VRdude

    Can we have a dedicated VR forum for FS 2020?

    Thread Starter: VRdude

    We really do need our own forum to discuss VR in...no point mixing with the non-VR simmers as it is an entirely different experience. The problem is...

    Last Post By: neilfb Today, 01:08 PM Go to last post
    dave1812

    Can anyone that has played 2020 comment on stuttering issues?

    Thread Starter: dave1812

    It's been a long time so I have just a vague memory of what I had to do to reduce stuttering on FSX on my machine. I won't even attempt to run 2020...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 01:06 PM Go to last post
    Kapitan

    Analog and Glass - Too much of the second

    Thread Starter: Kapitan

    It strikes as a reality that 80% or more of all GA aircraft you see around the world kn airfields and small airports have analog cockpits. Except...

    Last Post By: neilfb Today, 01:01 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Piper Meridian - Getting to like this aircraft!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    It's taking an adjustment transitioning to Turbo Prop power settings, but I think I'll get it! Nice flying bird though! Rick :cool:

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 01:00 PM Go to last post