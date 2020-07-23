VATSIM Announces New Branding

VATSIM is delighted to announce two major news items today.

The first is our new branding and logo as seen above. We will be rolling out more information on the logo in the coming days as well as a branding guide to our members that have a need to use our new look.

The second is that we have been working with the team at Microsoft and Asobo Studios for some time and are happy to announce that VATSIM will be compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator upon launch on August 18th, 2020.

As we celebrate the next generation of Flight Simulation with Microsoft, we're announcing the start of VATSIM's next chapter with a fresh new look. Over the next few weeks, we will be announcing some amazing updates to our community that will really drive the meaning of our new tagline, "Aviate. Educate. Communicate."

Watch the announcement video at vats.im/msfs

