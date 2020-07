Microsoft Flight Simulator July 23rd, 2020 Development Update

Development Update

Closed Beta Coming 07.30.

The team has started preparing Closed Beta for release next week.

We will be posting full build notes with the build release.

Closed Beta Invitations

We are sending new invites starting today.

People that receive their invites between now and 07.30, will be given access to the Closed Beta Preview build.

Partnership Series Update

Today we are releasing a little teaser for an upcoming Partnership Series announcement.

