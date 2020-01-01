  • Virtavia - B-24 Liberator US Navy Variants Expansion Set

    Virtavia - B-24 Liberator US Navy Variants Expansion Set

    This 5-aircraft package expands the Virtavia B-24 Liberator for FSX. This set of models focuses on the Liberators supplied to the US Navy. Also included is the PB4Y-2 Privateer with two liveries.

    Virtavia - B-24 Liberator US Navy Variants Expansion Set

    Features

    • PB4Y-1 Liberator early version (navalised B-24D), ASW livery
    • PB4Y-1 Liberator with Erco nose turret, tricolor livery
    • P4Y-1P Liberator with Erco nose turret, Glossy Sea Blue livery
    • PB4Y-2 Privateer, tricolor livery
    • PB4Y-2 Privateer, Glossy Sea Blue livery
    • Virtual cockpit tested and optimized for VR (VR is not required)
    • Animations for bomb bay doors, gunners and pilots, cowl flaps, prop pitch, extendable ventral radar/belly turret
    • 2D panel with custom pop-ups for autopilot, electrical & fuel systems, radios
    • PDF manual included for cockpit and panel/gauge functions
    • Custom effects for engine startup and exhaust smoke

    Virtavia - B-24 Liberator US Navy Variants Expansion Set

    Important Note: This package is an expansion for the Virtavia B-24 Liberator, the original product is however only needed for the sounds. If you are able to edit the sound.cfg to point to another model with appropriate sounds, or you wish to add your own sounds to the Sound folder of this package, then the original B-24 package will not be required. The original B-24 sounds cannot be provided with this expansion due to a licencing agreement.

    Virtavia - B-24 Liberator US Navy Variants Expansion Set

    Purchase Virtavia - B-24 Liberator US Navy Variants For FSX
    Purchase Virtavia - B-24 Liberator US Navy Variants For FSX: Steam
    Purchase Virtavia - B-24 Liberator US Navy Variants For Prepar3D
    See All Virtavia B-24 Liberator Add-ons
    See All Virtavia Products

