Virtavia - B-24 Liberator US Navy Variants Expansion Set

This 5-aircraft package expands the Virtavia B-24 Liberator for FSX. This set of models focuses on the Liberators supplied to the US Navy. Also included is the PB4Y-2 Privateer with two liveries.

Features

PB4Y-1 Liberator early version (navalised B-24D), ASW livery

PB4Y-1 Liberator with Erco nose turret, tricolor livery

P4Y-1P Liberator with Erco nose turret, Glossy Sea Blue livery

PB4Y-2 Privateer, tricolor livery

PB4Y-2 Privateer, Glossy Sea Blue livery

Virtual cockpit tested and optimized for VR (VR is not required)

Animations for bomb bay doors, gunners and pilots, cowl flaps, prop pitch, extendable ventral radar/belly turret

2D panel with custom pop-ups for autopilot, electrical & fuel systems, radios

PDF manual included for cockpit and panel/gauge functions

Custom effects for engine startup and exhaust smoke

Important Note: This package is an expansion for the Virtavia B-24 Liberator, the original product is however only needed for the sounds. If you are able to edit the sound.cfg to point to another model with appropriate sounds, or you wish to add your own sounds to the Sound folder of this package, then the original B-24 package will not be required. The original B-24 sounds cannot be provided with this expansion due to a licencing agreement.

