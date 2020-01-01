NMG Lanseria International Airport V4.1 Released

We are pleased to announce the release of Lanseria International Airport V4.1 Released for Flight Simulator X and Prepar3D V4 and V5.

As with all our previous upgrades, we have completely reworked the ground layer for this airport by adding a new photo real ground layer as well as a custom-made runways, taxiways, and aprons. The changes really show, and it makes the airport stand out a lot more than before!

For Flight Simulator X and Prepar3D v4 users, this update is released for free. You can simply download the new version from your account on our system after logging in. Remember to remove the old version of the airport from your Scenery Library first before uninstalling it. It is important that you do this before installing the upgrade.

For Prepar3D v5, this version will require the payment of an upgrade discount as it is not a free upgrade.

