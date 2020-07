Vidan Design Updates Bornholm to v1.5

Bornholm X has been updated to v1.5 and the product is now also compatible with P3D v5.

Happy to officially announce that Vidan Design plans to develop and publish sceneries for the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator. Vidan Design is incredibly excited that Microsoft is bringing back the legendary Flight Simulator title. Vidan Design plans to make our existing Danish airport sceneries and new products available through the built-in Marketplace and through external shops.

