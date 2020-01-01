Aeroplane Heaven To Support New Microsoft Flight Simulator

We have now had confirmation from Microsoft that we are permitted to announce development of content for the new simulator. So this is to confirm that we will be developing for MSFS. What subjects, timing etc. we will announce at a later date. We are very excited to be part of the future for flight simulation and are looking forward to bringing you a wide variety of aeroplanes to fly in that amazing new world. More anon.

Under the terms of the current NDA with Microsoft we are not permitted to discuss what aircraft we will be developing.

Source