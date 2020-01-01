PESIM LFBD Updated To Version 1.6

- Added PBR low poly optional static aircraft pack
- Updated tower object (rebuilt from scratch, optimized up to 20%, from 40MO to 9MO)
- Updated red light effect (bigger)
- Updated LFBD configurator options, default settings and descriptions
- Updated user manual
Some explanations:
We have added a pack of static planes from our partner Azur Poly PBR and low poly.
We have rebuilt since 0 the tower object and reduced from 40 MB to 9 MB. This is a prelude to version 2 which will be available by October, including the new terminals under construction and a complete re-optimization (+ 30% performance expected).
The red lights have been magnified for better visibility.
The configurator has been completely updated changing the default setting and adding options.