PESIM LFBD Updated To Version 1.6

Added PBR low poly optional static aircraft pack

Updated tower object (rebuilt from scratch, optimized up to 20%, from 40MO to 9MO)

Updated red light effect (bigger)

Updated LFBD configurator options, default settings and descriptions

Updated user manual

Some explanations:

We have added a pack of static planes from our partner Azur Poly PBR and low poly.

We have rebuilt since 0 the tower object and reduced from 40 MB to 9 MB. This is a prelude to version 2 which will be available by October, including the new terminals under construction and a complete re-optimization (+ 30% performance expected).

The red lights have been magnified for better visibility.

The configurator has been completely updated changing the default setting and adding options.

