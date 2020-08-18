Pacific Islands Simulation Development Roadmap

A quick announcement on PacSim's development road-map going forward. As you all are aware, the new Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released a little under a month from now on August 18, 2020. We have been privileged to have participated in various Alphas and current closed Beta tests, and were given access to the Software Development Kit (SDK) to also begin third party product development work. As part of our partnership with Microsoft, we are pleased to announce that we are actively developing Cleveland Int'l Airport (KCLE) for MSFS20.

All PacSim products will be transferred eventually to MSFS20 as well.

On a side but relevant note, we've also updated three P3Dv5 airports which are ready for dedicated V5 installers.

