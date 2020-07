Stairport Sceneries Previews German Islands - Borkum

Scenery developer Stairport Sceneries is currently working on German Islands Vol.1 which will include Baltrum, Borku, Juist, Langeoog, Norderney and Wangerooge and be published by Aerosoft. Today's update shows some work in progress screen shots of Borkum.

