Aviacraft Releases Matavia Mod v4.0

The Matavia Mod from Aviacraft brings enhancements to the Flight Factor A320 for X-Plane.
Features
- Enhanced exterior lights: beacon, strobe, landing, taxi, navigation
- Personalized cockpit texture and reflections
- Personalized cockpit and cabin lights and colors
- Personalized windshield and windows texture and reflections
- Personalized 4K engine texture and reflections
- Personalized wing texture and reflections
- Personalized tail and elevator texture and reflections
- Personalized cabin texture and night texture
- Personalized cabin lights colors
- Improved wheel and tire texture
- Added 3D window shutter and windows
- Added 3D cockpit windows
- Compatible with "Ground Handling Deluxe"
- X-Camera setup config
- Added 3D Satcom
- Added 3D sharklets