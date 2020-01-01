Aviacraft Releases Matavia Mod v4.0

The Matavia Mod from Aviacraft brings enhancements to the Flight Factor A320 for X-Plane.

Features

Enhanced exterior lights: beacon, strobe, landing, taxi, navigation

Personalized cockpit texture and reflections

Personalized cockpit and cabin lights and colors

Personalized windshield and windows texture and reflections

Personalized 4K engine texture and reflections

Personalized wing texture and reflections

Personalized tail and elevator texture and reflections

Personalized cabin texture and night texture

Personalized cabin lights colors

Improved wheel and tire texture

Added 3D window shutter and windows

Added 3D cockpit windows

Compatible with "Ground Handling Deluxe"

X-Camera setup config

Added 3D Satcom

Added 3D sharklets

