  • Aviacraft Releases Matavia Mod v4.0

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-22-2020 11:11 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aviacraft Releases Matavia Mod v4.0

    The Matavia Mod from Aviacraft brings enhancements to the Flight Factor A320 for X-Plane.

    Features

    • Enhanced exterior lights: beacon, strobe, landing, taxi, navigation
    • Personalized cockpit texture and reflections
    • Personalized cockpit and cabin lights and colors
    • Personalized windshield and windows texture and reflections
    • Personalized 4K engine texture and reflections
    • Personalized wing texture and reflections
    • Personalized tail and elevator texture and reflections
    • Personalized cabin texture and night texture
    • Personalized cabin lights colors
    • Improved wheel and tire texture
    • Added 3D window shutter and windows
    • Added 3D cockpit windows
    • Compatible with "Ground Handling Deluxe"
    • X-Camera setup config
    • Added 3D Satcom
    • Added 3D sharklets

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    rrroberttt

    Cd keys msfs2020 discount

    Thread Starter: rrroberttt

    Hello, CDKeys now has an 30% discount for the Premium Deluxe at $98.89 and 33% discount for the regular version $51.39. I've used CD Keys many...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:15 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    Landing at La Paz

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Manual steep landing with multiple failures at El Alto, La Paz, Bolivia.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:13 PM Go to last post
    HoratioWondersocks

    FS9 Splash screen question.

    Thread Starter: HoratioWondersocks

    Hello All Does the original FS9 splashscreen have the words "Instructor station " bottom right . I am sure it didn't but maybe going a bit...

    Last Post By: HoratioWondersocks Today, 10:58 AM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    Active runway - make up your mind

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    If folks from the FSX development team hang it out here, I hope you get to see this. I would love to know what you were thinking. From Home page...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 10:29 AM Go to last post