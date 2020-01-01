Flightbeam Studios 10th Anniversary

Special Announcement: 10 year anniversary and MSFS development.

Dear customers, it's hard to believe it's been 10 years since I first made the announcement post on FSDeveloper about KSFO (legacy) being in production, along with the first screenshots. Since then, I've had the pleasure of meeting many customers, developers and clients that have propelled this brand into something I never imagined 10 years ago. We've had sim platforms come and go, various challenges and even cancellations. This year, above all, has presented itself to be a boss fight, with extraordinary circumstances in every direction. I've been extremely proud to have you as customers and appreciate your support every day. Without you, this brand wouldn't exist, so THANK YOU.

At the same time, I would like to officially announce our work for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which has been in full swing for some time. I believe this is the next generation platform and will be for the foreseeable future. Be sure to keep an eye out for specific announcements in the very near future about what we're bringing to this brand new platform, from our various divisions of developers and myself.

Happy Skies!

Mir - Flightbeam Studios

