Neil's Great Scottish Tour For X-Plane 11 Vol. 3

Neil's Great Scottish Tour For X-Plane 11 Volume 3: Castle Kennedy to Arran-Fictional "Brave Lady" By Neil Birch

Flying To Arran With Ailsa Craig Just Visible

Our next flight is up to a fictional airfield I have created on the beautiful Isle of Arran which I have named Kingscross after the nearby town. Carry out your checks, load the Castle Kennedy-Arran flight plan and check the route below.

Set your clock to 14.00hrs then taxi down to runway 26.

Power up and when airborne turn onto heading 345°. Navigation is very simple on this flight, as when you have gained suitable altitude you can easily see the large dome of Ailsa Craig, so aim for it and simply relax. Cruise altitude is approximately 3000 feet while over the sea.

After turning onto your main heading, on your right you may just catch sight of Lochinch Castle on the shores of Black Loch (only a representation).

Lochinch Castle

Lochinch Castle in the foreground with Ailsa Craig away in the background.

Lochinch Castle was built in the 1860's in a "Franco-Scottish style" and is owned by the Earl of Stair, and although the house isn't open to the public, the excellent gardens are.

On our left is the town of Stranraer, which used to be the main embarkation point for the ferries to Northern Ireland (Cairnryan).

Leaving the town behind, and as you approach the old ferry terminal ahead (which used to be a military port), if you look over to the far shore, you may just catch sight of an old seaplane base, RAF Wig Bay or Loch Ryan. All that remains of the station today are the old hard standings. The rest has sadly disappeared into the history books.

Just as we leave the shore, the town on our right is Ballantrae, and a young lady called Elsie Mackay once lived here.