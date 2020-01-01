  • RCS And Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    RCS And Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    Microsoft Flight Simulator release date has now officially been announced and here at Rolling Cumulus Software we are gearing up to follow almost at the same time with some great adventure flights that will enhance flying over great jungle scenery.

    We believe that exploring the "Outback of the World" and flying over not very friendly skies and lands is great fun in our simulators and MSFS will will be true to this with its fantastic scenery and sky.

    On our first episode in the art of bush flying we invite all pilots to the great mountains and jungles of many far away lands; "Discover Bush Flying FS2020". Coming at the end of August.

