XPRealistic v2.1.3 Update Released

XPRealistic V2 brings a whole new world of immersion into X-Plane. With a growing list of 40 realistic camera and sound effects, you will experience X-Plane like never before. XPRealistic V2 bring realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.
Changelog v2.1.3
- New - CAT effect re-written to provide a more realistic feeling
- New - Surface turbulence to not apply sudden turbulence on approaches
- New - Head anticipation pitch slider - finally to work properly
- New - Head anticipation pitch to follow horizon on nose down
- New - G-forces effect acceleration slider split into two, Z and Tilt, for better control
- New - Engine vibration acceleration is less violent
- Fix - During turbulence g exceeds aircraft limits causing structural damage
- Fix - Control panel not showing up for some users
- Fix - Sudden vertical camera drop prior to touchdown with X-Camera
- Fix - On sim pause, camera reset itself to center
- Fix - After reset / link profile sound not working
- Fix - When head anticipation delay slider set to zero, wrong anticipation takes place
- Fix - View tilts backward & forward when switching from external to internal view
- Fix - Profile cloud not working for aircraft with white space in aircraft model name
