XPRealistic v2.1.3 Update Released

XPRealistic V2 brings a whole new world of immersion into X-Plane. With a growing list of 40 realistic camera and sound effects, you will experience X-Plane like never before. XPRealistic V2 bring realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes and more. What are you waiting for? Fasten your seatbelts and join the ride.

Changelog v2.1.3

New - CAT effect re-written to provide a more realistic feeling

New - Surface turbulence to not apply sudden turbulence on approaches

New - Head anticipation pitch slider - finally to work properly

New - Head anticipation pitch to follow horizon on nose down

New - G-forces effect acceleration slider split into two, Z and Tilt, for better control

New - Engine vibration acceleration is less violent

Fix - During turbulence g exceeds aircraft limits causing structural damage

Fix - Control panel not showing up for some users

Fix - Sudden vertical camera drop prior to touchdown with X-Camera

Fix - On sim pause, camera reset itself to center

Fix - After reset / link profile sound not working

Fix - When head anticipation delay slider set to zero, wrong anticipation takes place

Fix - View tilts backward & forward when switching from external to internal view

Fix - Profile cloud not working for aircraft with white space in aircraft model name

