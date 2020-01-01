  • X-CPL-Pilot Business Sim For X-Plane Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-21-2020 11:34 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    X-CPL-Pilot Business Sim For X-Plane Released

    X-CPL-Pilot is a Windows-only plugin for X-Plane 11. It is a GA business simulation .

    Jobs/Missions

    You are an entrepreneur. A pilot for hire. Pick your jobs, choose from parachuting, cargo, pax or sightseeing jobs. Fly time-critical VIP missions or relaxing sightseeing tours. The choice is yours.

    Realistic Approach

    The amount of fees, charter cost and your income is based on the real world. They vary depending on aircraft, airport size and seasons. /p>

    Progress

    A rating system assesses your skills as a pilot. A good rating leads to better paid jobs.

    Source
    Product Announcement

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: x-cpl-pilot

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rupert

    Super Connie from London City to Glasgow

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    On a changing weather day, which almost every day in the UK, we're taking a load of tourists up to Glasgow. We're traveling about 6,500 feet low and...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    Active runway - make up your mind

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    If folks from the FSX development team hang it out here, I hope you get to see this. I would love to know what you were thinking. From Home page...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 12:42 PM Go to last post
    FrankR409

    Who is planning a new rig build for th new sim?

    Thread Starter: FrankR409

    I’m wondering who’s planning a new rig, and how do you think you will be configuring it? Making plans myself but wondering AMD, like AMD Ryzen 9 -...

    Last Post By: Th1racer Today, 12:41 PM Go to last post
    g7rta

    Big announcement from Microsoft!

    Thread Starter: g7rta

    “Microsoft Flight Simulator Set for launch August 18th” ...

    Last Post By: Th1racer Today, 12:30 PM Go to last post