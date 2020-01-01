X-CPL-Pilot Business Sim For X-Plane Released

X-CPL-Pilot is a Windows-only plugin for X-Plane 11. It is a GA business simulation .

Jobs/Missions

You are an entrepreneur. A pilot for hire. Pick your jobs, choose from parachuting, cargo, pax or sightseeing jobs. Fly time-critical VIP missions or relaxing sightseeing tours. The choice is yours.

Realistic Approach

The amount of fees, charter cost and your income is based on the real world. They vary depending on aircraft, airport size and seasons. /p>

Progress

A rating system assesses your skills as a pilot. A good rating leads to better paid jobs.

