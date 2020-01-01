  • MSK Production Releases Sharjah OMSJ

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-21-2020 11:18 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSK Production Releases Sharjah OMSJ

    MSK Sharjah International OMSJ, X-Plane 11 version, is now available.MSK production presents first rendition of theSharjah International Airport, UAE - X-Plane 11.

    Sharjah International Airport is located 7 nm east-southeast of Sharjah, UAE. Sharjah Airport is the third largest Middle Eastern air freight hub by cargo tonnage. Sharjah International Airport is home base of the low cost carrier, Air Arabia.

    Features

    • All major airport buildings
    • Taxiway signs, and other small details
    • Numerous static objects such as service vehicles
    • Very detailed taxiways and runways along with PBR textures
    • Animated ground vehicles
    • Very good frame rates
    • Night lighting
    • High definition ground texture files
    • Special specular and reflective textures used for ground

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    malct

    Questions regards the New 2020 sim

    Thread Starter: malct

    Ok, I am a bit of a novice but done a check on requirements and it looks like my Graphics card is not good enough and i am on windows 8.1 , I guess i...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 10:57 AM Go to last post
    isterrett

    The Great British Rip Off

    Thread Starter: isterrett

    I wonder if someone from Microsoft could explain why the US version of MSFS2020 for pre-release will be $59.99 $89.99 and $119.99 respectively while ...

    Last Post By: Luke Today, 09:05 AM Go to last post
    scaleboat

    FSX Won't run in Windows 10

    Thread Starter: scaleboat

    I Have just purchased a new off the shelf gaming PC and can't get FSX to run in Windows 10 (Home Edition). My old PC was self built 10 years ago...

    Last Post By: netcwby1 Today, 07:07 AM Go to last post
    loki

    European DVD Boxed Set

    Thread Starter: loki

    Heads-up for those ordering the boxed edition, it will require loading the first disc into the drive in order to run the sim. ...

    Last Post By: Elvensmith Today, 02:59 AM Go to last post