MSK Production Releases Sharjah OMSJ

MSK Sharjah International OMSJ, X-Plane 11 version, is now available.MSK production presents first rendition of theSharjah International Airport, UAE - X-Plane 11.
Sharjah International Airport is located 7 nm east-southeast of Sharjah, UAE. Sharjah Airport is the third largest Middle Eastern air freight hub by cargo tonnage. Sharjah International Airport is home base of the low cost carrier, Air Arabia.
Features
- All major airport buildings
- Taxiway signs, and other small details
- Numerous static objects such as service vehicles
- Very detailed taxiways and runways along with PBR textures
- Animated ground vehicles
- Very good frame rates
- Night lighting
- High definition ground texture files
- Special specular and reflective textures used for ground