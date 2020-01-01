MSK Production Releases Sharjah OMSJ

MSK Sharjah International OMSJ, X-Plane 11 version, is now available.MSK production presents first rendition of theSharjah International Airport, UAE - X-Plane 11.

Sharjah International Airport is located 7 nm east-southeast of Sharjah, UAE. Sharjah Airport is the third largest Middle Eastern air freight hub by cargo tonnage. Sharjah International Airport is home base of the low cost carrier, Air Arabia.

Features

All major airport buildings

Taxiway signs, and other small details

Numerous static objects such as service vehicles

Very detailed taxiways and runways along with PBR textures

Animated ground vehicles

Very good frame rates

Night lighting

High definition ground texture files

Special specular and reflective textures used for ground

