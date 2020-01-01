  • TopSkills – Managing Your Power Video v2 Released

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-21-2020  
    Top Skills Managing Your Power Video v2

    TopSkills has released an updated tutorial video from flight-sim expert Bill Stack about managing engine power.

    This professionally produced video explains step-by-step how to maximize engine power in home flight simulators by controlling fuel-to-air mixture, propeller pitch, carburetor heat, cowl flaps, and condition levers.

    Like TopSkills' other tutorial videos, it features logical organization, lucid explanations, scripted and clearly spoken narrations, effective imaging, and synchronized animations.

    This video is accompanied by a 13-page document with narrative explanations and tabular data to enable the best power management in nine stock FSX aircraft. The principles and methods explained in this tutorial video and its supplementary document can be applied to similar aircraft and other simulators.

    "Flight simmers who want realistic simulations will find great benefits in this tutorial video," says creator Bill Stack. "I put tremendous effort into making quality products that are useful to people and that enable my fellow flight simmers to enjoy realistic simulations as much as I do."

    Purchase TopSkills – Managing Your Power Video v2

