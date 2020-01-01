Canadian Xpress July 2020 Monthly Fly-in: Lakehead

Thunder Bay is in the Thunder Bay District, Ontario, Canada. It is the most populous municipality in Northwestern Ontario and the second most populous (after Greater Sudbury) municipality in Northern Ontario. Its population is 107,909 according to the 2016 Canada Census. Located on Lake Superior, the census metropolitan area of Thunder Bay has a population of 121,621 and consists of the city of Thunder Bay, the municipalities of Oliver Paipoonge and Neebing, the townships of Shuniah, Conmee, O'Connor, and Gillies, and the Fort William First Nation.

Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, July 25th at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our July 2020 fly-in where we will fly from Toronto (CYYZ) to Thunder Bay (CYQT).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events.

