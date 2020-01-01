  • VSKYLABS Announces R44 Helicopter

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-20-2020  
    VSKYLABS Announces R44 Helicopter

    The VSKYLABS Robinson R44 is under development from mid-2019. Development has initiated for all VSKYLABS Robinson family (22/44/66) at the same point in time, with a development strategy that is taking into consideration that the Robinsons are sharing various similar components (just like in real world). The VSKYLABS Robinson R44 Project for X-Plane 11...Coming Soon.

