VSKYLABS Announces R44 Helicopter

The VSKYLABS Robinson R44 is under development from mid-2019. Development has initiated for all VSKYLABS Robinson family (22/44/66) at the same point in time, with a development strategy that is taking into consideration that the Robinsons are sharing various similar components (just like in real world). The VSKYLABS Robinson R44 Project for X-Plane 11...Coming Soon.

