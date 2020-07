FlyingIron 2020 And Beyond

In an extensive blog post aircraft designer FlyingIron has offered lots of details on the upcoming plans for 2020 and beyond. This includes news on some of the latest projects such as the A7E Corsair II for DCS World and P-38 Lightning for X-Plane 11. They also get into their more general plans for DCS World and X-Plane 11 plus an announcement that they intend to port some of their work to the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

