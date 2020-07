FlyTampa Previews Vegas For X-Plane

On their Facebook page, scenery designer FlyTampa has posted a seriously non-detailed announcement of Las Vegas scenery for X-Plane. In addition to a single picture, the entire announcement reads:

We can't stop here. This is bat country."

Since they previously released Las Vegas scenery for Prepar3D v4, it's likely this will offer similar features, including McCarran Airport (KLAS) and the city itself.

