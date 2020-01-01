JustSim Releases Duesseldorf 2.1

Duesseldorf airport version 2.1 for Prepar3D V5 is already available for download.
Version 2.1 for P3D 4.4+ will be available within 2 days.
If you have already received an update for V5, version 2.1 for P3D V4.4+ will be available to you for free.
Here is a list of changes V2.1:
- Texture ground polygons were changed
- The marking of the parking lots has been changed
- AFCAD navdata was fix and modification for last charts
- Terrain was compatible for last updates by Orbx global add-ons
- GSX settings were made for current AFCAD
- Additional optimization performed