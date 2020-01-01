  • JustSim Releases Duesseldorf 2.1

    JustSim Releases Duesseldorf 2.1

    Duesseldorf airport version 2.1 for Prepar3D V5 is already available for download.

    Version 2.1 for P3D 4.4+ will be available within 2 days.

    If you have already received an update for V5, version 2.1 for P3D V4.4+ will be available to you for free.

    Here is a list of changes V2.1:

    • Texture ground polygons were changed
    • The marking of the parking lots has been changed
    • AFCAD navdata was fix and modification for last charts
    • Terrain was compatible for last updates by Orbx global add-ons
    • GSX settings were made for current AFCAD
    • Additional optimization performed

