JustSim Releases Duesseldorf 2.1

Duesseldorf airport version 2.1 for Prepar3D V5 is already available for download.

Version 2.1 for P3D 4.4+ will be available within 2 days.

If you have already received an update for V5, version 2.1 for P3D V4.4+ will be available to you for free.

Here is a list of changes V2.1:

Texture ground polygons were changed

The marking of the parking lots has been changed

AFCAD navdata was fix and modification for last charts

Terrain was compatible for last updates by Orbx global add-ons

GSX settings were made for current AFCAD

Additional optimization performed

Source